Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kim Kardashian Paid Kanye West $23 Million To Keep Hidden Hills Home During Divorce

Sometimes it's easier to pay him than save him.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Kim Kardashian West during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

It seems that Kim Kardashian moving very carefully as she legally separates from her soon to be ex-husband. She has reportedly paid Kanye West $23 million to keep their home in the Hidden Hills.

As reported by Page Six, the celebrity ex-couple is moving closer and closer to fully dissolving their marriage. The gossip site says that Kim paid out Yeezy a cool $20 million to buy his stake in their sprawling Hidden Hills, California home. On top of that she forked over another $3 million for the furniture and the rest of the décor that is currently still at the residence.

The duo purchased the property back in 2014 as their primary home. According to Architectural Digest it took them about six years to gut it out and redesign the space. “With an assist from Axel Vervoordt and other international design luminaries, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West transform a suburban California estate into an otherworldly oasis of purity and light” the feature read.

This is just the latest update on the couple’s real estate movements.

Last week it was confirmed that the “All Of The Lights” rapper had put his Wyoming ranch up for sale. Monster Lake Ranch is 3,888 acres with two fresh water trophy lakes. The once in a lifetime property contains a BLM lease, equipment sheds, equine facility, livestock corrals, and hay meadows. Prior to that Kanye purchased a $57 million mansion in Malibu, California designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando; Richard Sachs was the previous owner.

Photo: ABC

Kim Kardashian Paid Kanye West $23 Million To Keep Hidden Hills Home During Divorce  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

kanye west , Kim Kardashian

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Kim Kardashian Paid Kanye West $23 Million To…

 4 hours ago
10.20.63

Nas Says DMX Got More Love On The…

 5 hours ago
10.20.67

Dr. Dre Served With Divorce Papers At Cemetery…

 8 hours ago
10.20.79

Eve Reveals That Found Out She Was Pregnant…

 20 hours ago
10.20.11

Megan Thee Stallion And Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Celebrate…

 20 hours ago
10.20.12
10 items

To Wed Or Not To Wed? Jamie Foxx…

 21 hours ago
10.20.53

Lil Kim Says Nick Cannon Is Her Manager…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Summer Walker Throws An Old School ATL House…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Nicki Minaj Uses Lawyer To Finally Respond To…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Blue Ivy Adds To The Love In JAY-Z…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close