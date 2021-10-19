Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicki Minaj Uses Lawyer To Finally Respond To Jennifer Hough After Getting Hit With $20M Lawsuit

According to the website, Hough's attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, says he received an email from Thursday night from attorney Judd Burstein on Minaj's behalf requesting that "Blackburn withdraw the petition and grant an extension to respond." 

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Nicki Minaj

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Nicki Minaj has so much to say about everything else, but it’s been crickets when it comes to the lawsuit hanging over her and her husband’s heads until now.

Minaj has been relatively quiet regarding a lawsuit brought against her and her felon husband, Kenneth Petty, by Jennifer Hough, the woman he was convicted of sexually assaulting in 1995. Spotted on The Daily Beast, the rapper from Queens has finally broken her silence on the matter…through her lawyer.

According to the website, Hough’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, says he received an email from Thursday night (Oct.14) from attorney Judd Burstein on Minaj’s behalf requesting that “Blackburn withdraw the petition and grant an extension to respond.”

In an email response sent to The Daily Beast, Blackburn said aht, aht, aht and told Minaj’s lawyer to “prepare his opposition to my request for default judgment and explain to the court why his client and her husband believe they’re both above the law.”

While Minaj has been doing everything in her power to distract us from her wicked husband’s past behavior, Hough has been on a mission to highlight how the Pettys have been making her life a living hell. In an exclusive story, Hough revealed to The Daily Beast how associates of the couple have been pressuring her to take back her sexual assault claims against Minaj’s husband after he failed to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

Hough detailed how she had to relocate multiple times out of fear for her life after the couple’s numerous attempts to intimidate and bribe her. Hough sued the Pettys in August and took her story to the daytime talk show The Real. On the other hand, Minaj has been on social media showing pictures of the couple’s child, spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, and defending a “blackfishing” white pop star. 

It looks like Nicki Minaj’s bank account is going to take a serious hit.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Nicki Minaj Uses Lawyer To Finally Respond To Jennifer Hough After Getting Hit With $20M Lawsuit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

jennifer hough , nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Nicki Minaj Uses Lawyer To Finally Respond To…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Blue Ivy Adds To The Love In JAY-Z…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Mamba Mentality Lives On: Vanessa Bryant Files ‘KB24’…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
13 items

#BlackInkCrewChicago: Charmaine Juggles Running A Business, Her Family…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

No Joke: Flavor Flav Arrested For Domestic Battery

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

The 2021-22 Season Of The NBA Kicks Off…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Summer Walker Debuts A New Short Hairstyle

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Dorothy Steel, The ‘Black Panther’ Elder That Began…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Jussie Smollett Trial Date Set For Late November

 1 day ago
01.01.70
12 items

Clash Of The Rap Titans: Big Daddy Kane…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close