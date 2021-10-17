Entertainment News
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Selling Their New Orleans Home

Hova and Bey have other cribs to fall back on.

Celebrities Attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks Game

It looks like Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s time in the Crescent City is coming to an end, for now. The Hip-Hop power couple is reportedly selling their New Orleans home.

It’s a mansion actually, and the same crib that unfortunately caught fire a few months ago.

According to TMZ, Jay and Bey are asking for a cool $4,450,000 for the 13,292 square foot home that was built in 1925. All that money gets you 7-bedrooms and 8-bathrooms in what used to be a Presbyterian church. The home is in NOLA’s Historic Garden District, which makes for easy access to Canal St. and other NO destinations.

In late July, someone set the home on fire, which led the authorities to consider it a case of arson, but no arrests have been made. It took over 20 firefighters 2 hours to put out the blaze at the Spanish baroque mansion. It’s a safe bet that the Carter’s fixed up any portions of the home, which includes three separate apartments, that were damaged in the fire before putting the spot on sale.

Recently, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been spotted supporting the forthcoming release of new Netflix film The Harder The Fall in London and in Los Angeles, where the former’s greeting of Kelly Rowland went viral.

 

