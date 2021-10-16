Entertainment News
Bow Wow Unleashes Rant On Millennium Tour: ‘I’ve Had Enough!’

So So Def 25th Cultural Curren$y Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Millennium Tour comes to Houston next Saturday (October 23) but if Bow Wow continues having frustrations, he may be off the tour.

In a series of tweets on Saturday (October 16), the 34-year-old rapper vented about his status on the tour, even as he’s only been performing for a small pocket of time.

“Too much bitching and complaining on this tour! Im bussn cats asses EVERY NIGHT! Every night they try and complain and take something away from me! I give 1000% and yall know it! ATL I HOPE YALL SHOW TOGETHER! IMA BUSS YALL ASS FOR 45 mins straight! TRY ME!”

Bow Wow didn’t stop there, threatening to quit the tour, altogether adding “This might be my last show! …. I’ve had enough.”

Bow Wow went further in-depth with his alleged frustrations, highlighting both regrets and also how in his short amount of stage time, he performs his heart out and deserves more.

“Heres the truth!” he continued. “I do 15 min EVERY NIGHT! I cant even do my full songs. AND I STILL BE BUSTING FOLKS ASS! think the fans dont complain about my set being 15 mins? Only way i show up tonight if i do my full set! Straight up!

“I knew I shoulda waited this out. Shoulda rested up and did 2022 with my bro @chrisbrown.”

Although Bow had a conversation with Omarion to smooth things over and promise a massive show in Atlanta, it’s not the first ounce of drama being talked about or quelled during the tour. On opening night in Los Angeles, B2K member Lil Fizz halted the show to publicly apologize to Omarion after Fizz dated the mother of O’s children in 2019.

