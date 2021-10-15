Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Baby Ruff Ryder: Eve Announces She’s Pregnant

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRE-TELECAST ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Congrats to Eve and her husband Maximillion Cooper!

On Friday (October 15), the rapper/actress shared with her 2.3 million followers on Instagram she was pregnant!

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” she wrote. “You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

The baby is Eve and Cooper’s first and the fifth for their family as Cooper has four children from a previous relationship, Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13. The pair wed in June 2014 after four years of dating and Eve opened up to PEOPLE about her family.

“It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ ” she recalled. “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.'”

She added, “I will say it took years, though, I’m not gonna lie. It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!”

Well, now the family gets to add one more to the clan. Congrats Eve!

RELATED: Eve Returning To Scripted Television In New ABC Pilot ‘Queens’

Eve

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]
Oscar host Chris Rock during the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca
71 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRE-TELECAST ARRIVALS

Baby Ruff Ryder: Eve Announces She’s Pregnant

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Stacey Dash Reveals Drug Addiction Past, Once Took…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Rising R&B Singer Emani 22 Has Died

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Raven-Symoné Talks Weight Struggles, Joining ‘The View’ &…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Megan Thee Stallion Popeyes

Megan Thee Stallion & Popeyes Announce Official ‘Hottie…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Lil Kim Checks 50 Cent For Laughing At…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Offset Buys Cardi B A Mansion In The…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Steve Harvey’s Season Of Drip Continues, Twitter Discusses…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Rap Fans React To Fat Joe Saying DaBaby…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Adele Shares ’30’ Album Release Date With An…

 2 days ago
04.26.39
Photos
Close