In another one of those oddities that has marked society during the pandemic, YouTube celebrities Jake Paul and Logan Paul have been making waves by nabbing victories in the boxing ring against seasoned athletes. There’s one significant figure who looks ready to square up in the ring against them – Mike Tyson.

The former heavyweight boxing champion sat down with rapper Freddie Gibbs as the featured guest on his Hotboxin’ podcast. The two spoke about the growing sentiment that the sport “fell off”, and Gibbs elaborated on his feeling by saying, “They just need to put the right fights together, man. You know what I’m sayin’? I’m sick of seeing all these Jake Paul fights and all that type of s–t.” Tyson countered by saying that there is a huge audience now for those fights. Gibbs then asked if Tyson would step in the ring against either Jake or Logan Paul. “Hell yeah. They would, that would be a lot of money,” he responded, pointing to the promise of a huge payday being a key factor. “For $100 million bucks, they’d do anything. They don’t care about getting beat up.” Gibbs responded by saying he wants to see the brothers knocked out and brought down.

The 55-year old did state that if he had a choice, he would fight Logan instead of Jake, being that Logan currently clocks in at 190 pounds. This is a reversal from his previous stance in May when he stated he wasn’t too keen on participating in those kinds of fights as Logan was preparing to meet former middleweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. The elder Paul lasted the entire eight rounds of the exhibition bout, but while it garnered over one million pay-per-view buys it was seen as a snoozefest due to the lack of action throughout. Logan did call Tyson out on the Impaulsive podcast he has with Jake in June, saying: “You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old, old.”

Check out the entire interview below.

Mike Tyson Willing To Properly Fade One Of The Paul Brothers For Big Bucks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

