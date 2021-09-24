Entertainment News
This Is Not A Drill: 'Tiger King' Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix

If you love drama, wild animals and white people train wrecks, you have a nice surprise coming to you by year’s end. Netflix is giving us a second season of its hick…I mean, hit docuseries Tiger King.

That’s right, good people, get ready for the return of the commander-in-blonde-mullets, Joe Exotic, his rival Carol Baskin and all of those wild creatures we love to watch growl and claw at each other.

Also, there will be tigers there.

But wait—will Joe Exotic be there this season?

If nothing else, it will be interesting to see how (or if) the new season incorporates its star this time around, seeing as Exotic, born Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is still sitting in federal prison after being convicted of two counts related to a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin and 19 counts of wildlife crimes.

Maybe this season’s focus will be on the rest of the cast or some newcomers to the series—but then, is it even Tiger King without, well, the Tiger King?

Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait a while before we get a wealth of information about what we’re in for with the new season. So far we don’t even have a release date, but we know it’s set to air in 2021 and that Netflix is promising “just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1.”

Along with Tiger Kind season 2, Netflix announced a few other docs set to premiere next year, including The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, The Tinder Swindler, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King and Bad Vegan.

 

This Is Not A Drill: 'Tiger King' Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

