Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay His Ex-Wife $1.5 Million In Legal Fees

Dr. Dre's pockets a lot lighter these days. Don't be surprised if he attempts a comeback just to make up that lost paper...

Dr. Dre

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The hits keep on coming for Dr. Dre, but not in the way that he’s used to that would lead to platinum plaques.

After being ordered to pay his ex-wife $300K a month in spousal support until she remarries (never gonna happen), Page Six is reporting that he nows has to reimburse her for her lawyer fees at the tune of $1.5 million. After already forking over a cool $2 million to his ex-wife, Nicole Young, a judge ordered the good doctor to pay an additional $1.55 million in legal fees and costs.

“The judge estimated that Nicole’s reasonable legal fees in the case so far should total $3 million, plus costs. Dre will now have to pay $1 million towards the balance of her fees, plus another $550,000 in costs associated with the case, the judge ruled. The payment would be for fees and costs through July 2, 2021. But it is unclear what the eventual tab will be moving forward in the case.”

Apparently Nicole Young’s legal fees topped $4 million as her lawyer, Samantha Spector, was charging her $1,100 an hour to represent her in the divorce proceedings. Given the amount of W’s she took home, Ms. Young got her money’s worth.

Dr. Dre for his part tried to sue his ex-wife for “stealing” $350 million from their recording studio business, but not only did she return the money in question, but it was taken from a joint bank account which she was entitled to.

Dr. Dre just can’t catch a break.

