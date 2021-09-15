Arts & Entertainment
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 33: ‘Dating “Regular” Guys’

We’re undressing the viral topics of the week including MET Gala fashion, celebrity overdoses, and Diddy’s new young boo. Plus, how far would you travel to meet someone you met online? Eva & Lore’l chime in on that, plus the new “Single mom by choice” trend.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to TheUndressingroomPod.com for more details.

It’s Fall wardrobe time!  Check out some of our favorite picks in our virtual closet at www.macys.com/theundressingroom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday. Also, click here and subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

the undressing room podcast

