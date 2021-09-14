Entertainment News
Lizzo Celebrates Her Mom’s Birthday By Gifting Her With A New Wardrobe

The Box Houston Featured Video
There’s nothing like a shopping trip to make someone’s birthday feel complete, and pop superstar Lizzo decided to do just that for a special lady in her life — her mom, Shari!

Showing off the fashionable surprise on Instagram, Lizzo hooked her mom up with a full-out closet filled with shoes, jackets, bags, accessories and all types of fall-ready apparel to have the Cuz I Love You rap-singer’s momma ready for the stylish season ahead.

The gift was accompanied by a heartfelt note of appreciation as well that Lizzo wrote as a caption on IG. See below to read what it says:

“Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself. I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world. Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl! Thank you @jasonrembert”

As she alluded to in the caption, Liz worked alongside her stylist Jason Rembert, who also operates his own clothing brand called ALIÉTTE so we’re sure Mrs. Shari got decked out in some of his original pieces as well.

The 33-year-old musician can definitely afford the extra garbs following a very successful year so far in 2021. In addition to topping the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with her Cardi B-assisted new single “Rumors,” Lizzo also will be extended her brand outside of music by way of a first-look overall deal with Amazon Studios that will begin with a soon-to-come reality series for full-figured models and dancers.

Happy birthday again to Lizzo’s mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson! Take a look at her tearful joy as she gets surprised by her superstar daughter below:

 

Lizzo and Cardi B may easily be the queens of the bad b*tch anthem and a new pairing between the two powerhouses proves that our assessment of their abilities is correct. On Lizzo’s new track “Rumors,” she’s joined by her Bronx homegirl and the pair represent like the goddesses they are on the new video and track. The cost of fame is the raining down of gossipy chat and both Lizzo and Cardi B have been the targets of such chatter despite how great they’ve been as musical artists. Leaning into the joke, Lizzo and Cardi both joined each other on a video chat where they teased the record, including the concept of the track. The video for “Rumors” is directed by Tani Muino, and features the Truth Hurts star as a golden Greek goddess. Cardi is also aglow with her prominent baby bump on display in the playful visual. Fans on Twitter are saying that the pair are actually channeling the Muses from Disney’s 1997 film Hercules. Now we can’t unsee it. It’s been around two years since Lizzo’s dropped new music although she still has maintained a visible presence via social media and keeping up with her fans. It isn’t known what Lizzo is gearing up for in connection with releasing new music, but she’s been teasing tracks via Instagram Live since 2020 and has reportedly said she’s been working alongside producer Mark Ronson. Cardi B is another highly anticipated artist who seems to create a frenzy both on the charts and via social media but she’s currently expecting and that undoubtedly has her priority although it’s obvious she still has a lot of music left inside her. The reactions to “Rumors” have been glowing and we’ve got them listed out below. Check out the video while you’re at it. https://youtu.be/4P9XUrniiK4

