Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Reboot Announces Its Full Cast

Peacock’s upcoming drama series Bel-Air based upon the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air announced its full cast. The series has added eight actors who star alongside its lead Jabari Banks in the role of Will.

The newest cast members include: Adrian Holmes (“At That Age,” “V Wars”) as Phillip Banks; Cassandra Freeman (“The Enemy Within,” “Atlanta”) as Vivian Banks; Olly Sholotan (“Run Hide Fight,” “Evolution of Nate Gibson”) as Carlton Banks; Coco Jones (“Let it Shine,” “Vampires vs. The Bronx”) as Hilary Banks; Akira Akbar (“We Can Be Heroes,” “Captain Marvel”) as Ashley Banks; Jimmy Akingbola (“Most Dangerous Game,” “In The Long Run”) as Geoffrey; Jordan L. Jones (“Rel,” “Snowfall”) as Jazz; and Simone Joy Jones (“The Chair,” “What If”) as Lisa.

Bel-Air is inspired by the viral video of the same name created by Morgan Cooper, which reimagined the popular 90s sitcom as a full on drama series. Last September, the streaming platform gave Cooper’s show a two-season order. It is set in today’s modern world, and the show is described as a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the sitcom version which leans into its original storyline of Will’s complicated journey from the tough streets of West Philadelphia to the lavish lifestyle of his wealthy Bel-Air family.

Cooper serves as a co-writer, director and executive producer for the Peacock series. Will Smith is also an executive produce with Westbrook Studios alongside Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and the original show creators’ Andy and Susan Borowitz.

Bel-Air doesn’t have an official release date yet but it is expected to debut sometime next year. Take a look at the full cast of Peacock’s freshest drama series.

