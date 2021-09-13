All The Local Area Schools Closed Due To Tropical Storm Nicholas

The Houston area is set to be hit with another major weather system as Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf and is headed fast to the region. With the storm making its way for Texas, some school districts are taking early precautions in canceling in-person instruction. When they’ll make formal announcements regarding closing, the list will be updated below.

Alvin Community College closed Monday

Alvin ISD closed Monday

Angleton ISD closed Monday

Brazosport ISD closed Monday

Brazosport College closed Monday

College of the Mainland closed Monday

Clear Creek ISD closed Monday

Danbury ISD closed Monday and Tuesday.

Dickinson ISD closed Monday

Fort Bend ISD schools and facilities will dismiss early Monday due to inclement weather. HS at 11:35, MS at 1:25, ES at 12:10. All afterschool activities and Board mtg. are canceled Monday. Additionally, all classes are cancelled tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14.

Friendswood ISD closed Monday

Galveston ISD closing early Monday (Elementary pick-up at 11:30am, Middle school and high school pick-up at 12:15 p.m.)

La Porte ISD closed Monday

Pasadena ISD closed Monday

Pearland ISD closed Monday

Santa Fe ISD closed Monday

Sweeny ISD closed Monday

Texas City ISD closed Monday

Wharton County Junior College closed Monday This is an updating story. Check back to see if your school district is canceling class.