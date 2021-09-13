News
All The Local Area Schools Closed Due To Tropical Storm Nicholas

The Houston area is set to be hit with another major weather system as Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf and is headed fast to the region. With the storm making its way for Texas, some school districts are taking early precautions in canceling in-person instruction. When they’ll make formal announcements regarding closing, the list will be updated below.

  • Alvin Community College closed Monday
  • Alvin ISD closed Monday

  • Angleton ISD closed Monday
  • Brazosport ISD closed Monday
  • Brazosport College closed Monday
  • College of the Mainland closed Monday
  • Clear Creek ISD closed Monday
  • Danbury ISD closed Monday and Tuesday.
  • Dickinson ISD closed Monday
  • Fort Bend ISD schools and facilities will dismiss early Monday due to inclement weather. HS at 11:35, MS at 1:25, ES at 12:10.  All afterschool activities and Board mtg. are canceled Monday. Additionally, all classes are cancelled tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14.
  • Friendswood ISD closed Monday
  • Galveston ISD closing early Monday (Elementary pick-up at 11:30am, Middle school and high school pick-up at 12:15 p.m.)
  • La Porte ISD closed Monday
  • Pasadena ISD closed Monday
  • Pearland ISD closed Monday
  • Santa Fe ISD closed Monday
  • Sweeny ISD closed Monday
  • Texas City ISD closed Monday
  • Wharton County Junior College closed Monday

This is an updating story. Check back to see if your school district is canceling class.

