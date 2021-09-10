A shooting in Baltimore involving a rising rap star could have turned deadly, but fortunately, there were no fatalities despite a driver being struck by gunfire.
|| RELATED: R&B Star Arrested After 15 Starving Dogs Found On Property ||
|| RELATED: List of Black Celebs Who Died From Overdose ||
Trippie Redd was in Baltimore earlier this week for a highly anticipated performance when his tour bus was hit multiple times by bullets. According to WBAL-TV 11, Trippie and members of his crew were exiting the concert venue and on their way to the airport when a vehicle pulled alongside them and opened fire. The attack occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 7, and a description of the car was not available.
Reports also state that ten individuals were on the tour bus at the time of the shooting, and that Trippie Redd was not harmed. His driver, however, was struck by a bullet.
After being hit, the driver exited the highway and got help. Several bullets penetrated the bus, tearing through the window and side of the vehicle.
Police are looking for a motive behind the brazen early morning attack and an investigation is still ongoing.
The Latest:
- The Baddest Bride: Trina Reveals She’s Engaged
- Trippie Redd’s Tour Bus Reportedly Shot Up In Baltimore
- Baby Keem Drops “The Melodic Blue,” Aaliyah’s Self-Titled Album Finally Hits Streaming Services, & More [NEW MUSIC FRIDAY]
- Report: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty To Failing To Register As A Sex Offender
- Chlöe Is A Seductive Siren For Her Fun ‘Have Mercy’ Video Featuring Tina Knowles Lawson
- Paul Wall Adds To His Résumé With ‘Hall Of Fame Hustler’ Featuring Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Lil Keke & More [NEW MUSIC]
- Jaheim Arrested For Animal Cruelty, Accused of Starving 15 Dogs
- K. Michelle Says She Won’t Get The Vaccine Due To Butt Implant Residue
- Feds Stop Fentanyl Shipment From Memphis To Houston Which Could Have Killed Millions
- Beyoncé & JAY-Z Use Their New Tiffany & Co. Partnership To Create A $2 Million Scholarship For HBCUs
Moneybagg Yo Salutes Jailed Rapper Pooh Sheisty During Z107.9 Summer Jam Set
Moneybagg Yo Salutes Jailed Rapper Pooh Sheisty During Z107.9 Summer Jam Set
1.Source:Radio One 1 of 10
2.Source:Radio One 2 of 10
3.Source:Radio One 3 of 10
4.Source:Radio One 4 of 10
5.Source:Radio One 5 of 10
6.Source:Radio One 6 of 10
7.Source:Radio One 7 of 10
8.Source:Radio One 8 of 10
9.Source:Radio One 9 of 10
10.Source:Radio One 10 of 10
Trippie Redd’s Tour Bus Reportedly Shot Up In Baltimore was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com