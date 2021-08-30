H-Town
How Houstonians Can Help Louisiana Following Hurricane Ida

Ida Battering Louisiana With Winds Stronger Than Katrina

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

The devastation from Hurricane Ida along the Gulf Coast, particularly in southern Louisiana, is taking shape. As the storm made landfall as a category 4 on Sunday (August 29) with over 100 MPH winds, it knocked out power in New Orleans while ripping off the roofs of hospitals, collapsing small businesses and forcing hundreds of residents in smaller towns to climb into their attics or the roof overnight to avoid high flood water.

To learn more about national assistance such a FEMA in regards to Hurricane Ida, click HERE.

Houstonians far and wide have offered assistance for those in our neighboring state. Here’s a growing resource list of who is doing what and how you can help contribute.

GALLERY FURNITURE

Mattress Mack of Gallery Furniture has offered 30 trucks full of supplies to head to the region. Volunteers will be at his Gallery Furniture North store collecting donations.

“Our hearts go out for the residents of Louisiana, especially in New Orleans residents are getting hit by this terrible hurricane,” Mack said in a statement. “So on Monday at Gallery Furniture from eight to five in the afternoon, we’re gonna have a giant drive. Looking for people to bring non-perishable foods, diapers, all the normal things for hurricanes and we’re gonna get about 30 trucks and take them to Louisiana to help the people out and be doing that as long as the need’s there. And we’re also having Louisiana residents that evacuated to Houston sleep here free.”

DONATION LOCATION: Gallery Furniture – 6006 North Freeway Houston, TX 77076

REQUESTED ITEMS:

  • Non-Perishable Food
  • Bottled Water
  • Diapers
  • Pet Food
  • Toiletries
  • Soap
  • Toothpaste
  • Toothbrushes
  • Deodorant
  • Hairbrushes
  • Shampoo
  • Feminine care products
  • Books, Games, Puzzles and Activities for Families with Children
  • Socks

LAKEWOOD CHURCH

Joel Osteen’s church is hosting a two-day relief drive in order to bring supplies to the ravaged area. The drive is scheduled to take place on Monday (August 30) and Tuesday (August 31).

“We’re going to be collecting new and unopened bottled water, diapers, baby wipes, as well as new, unopened cleaning supplies,” Matt Osteen, Executive Director Relief and Emergency Management for Lakewood Church said. “Lakewood will work with our partner churches to reach the areas in most need with supplies collected along with other assistance.”

DONATION LOCATION: Lakewood Church (3700 Southwest Freeway) – Circle Drive, Timmons Street

DATE/TIME: Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, weather permitting)

This post will be updated with more information as it comes.

hurricane ida

