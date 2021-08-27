Radio One Exclusives
Rotimi's New 'Album All or Nothing' Out Now + Details On House Party Reboot

The Box Houston Featured Video
Rotimi

Source: Press Photos / Lyme Lite Media

Now its no secret, Rotimi is no stranger to the big screen and on top of all his success in television he’s got a new album out now, ‘All or Nothing’.  And might I add – the ladies love him. He dropped two singles ‘What To Do’ and ‘Decide’. It’s safe to say Rotimi never disappoints, we can always count on him to give us the bangers!

Rotimi revealed that he actually built a studio in his home during the pandemic to work on the album that he started back in 2020, now that’s what true dedication looks like.

He even shared the inspiration behind the last song on the album ‘I Do’ where he speaks about his love for fiancé Vanessa Mdee.

Quick got a chance to ask Rotimi about the ‘House Party’ Reboot and the 2021 film ‘Coming 2 America’ released earlier this year and lets just say the “pressure was on”.

Watch the official video of Rotimi’s single ‘What To Do’ out now!

 

 

To get all the details on the ‘House Party’ Reboot and so much more, check out the full interview below:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INTERVIEWS FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE DA DIVA

 

Rotimi’s New ‘Album All or Nothing’ Out Now + Details On House Party Reboot  was originally published on kysdc.com

