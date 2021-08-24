Entertainment News
PnB Rock Hit With Three Years Probation Over 2019 Arrest On Gun & Drug Charges

PnB Rock avoided jail time after he pled guilty to multiple charges stemming from a 2019 arrest.

The Philly artist will serve 36 months of probation according to Fox 29 with a request to serve out the sentence in California. According to authorities, Rock, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of receiving stolen property. The 29-year-old was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

The “Dangerous” artist was arrested back in January of 2019 as investigators in his Bensalem Township neighborhood performed a search warrant on his apartment. The warrant originated from a November 2018 investigation where officers received numerous complaints of loud parties and the smell of marijuana constantly coming from the apartment.

During their search, investigators discovered close to five pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging material and over $33,000 in cash inside the residence along with a .40 caliber Glock handgun which had previously been reported stolen.

Pnb Rock, along with Stephanie Sibournheuang were arrested following the search. Sibounheuang pled guilty in 2019 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six months probation.

