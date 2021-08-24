Check The Stats: These Viral TikTok Songs Have Made Millions

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

TikTok has quickly become one of the number one sources for artists. The social media platform is a one stop shop for discovery. Whether you find out how to achieve stunning eyebrows, DIY your new at-home work space or discover your new favorite song, TikTok is the newest hub to find whatever you may be looking for. We learned how much money musicians have earned from their viral TikTok songs thanks to fans of the platform.

WhistleOut revealed the most valuable TikTok songs of the year so far. The publication ranked the highest earners of these heavily used songs on TikTok by gathering data from Tokboard to find the top played songs between January 2021 and June 2021. The list excludes songs with explicit titles and records that are not available on Spotify. WhistleOut calculated earnings after multiplying each song’s number of plays on Spotify by the average payout per stream according to Forbes. Artists who top the list include pop stars Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo.

Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” takes the number one spot of highest earnings at $2,992,743. Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut in the Ocean” follows closely behind at $2,693,099. While Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” sits at number three with $2,275,954 in earnings.

The publication didn’t find a strong correlation between earnings and TikTok plays. An example they noticed was the song “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo, only has 965,217,397 plays on TikTok yet earns significantly more than “Oh No” by Kreepa. This can likely be attributed to Rodrigo’s overall earnings due to her accelerated rise in music rather than TikTok plays alone.

If you are a musician and you have not taken advantage of TikTok’s growing platform, this is your sign to make your music available to your fans and the world at large. No one knows what makes a sound go viral, but as an artist, it is another outlet to express yourself and allow new fans to discover the music. Take a look at the entire list of music’s highest earnings from viral TikTok plays on WhistleOut.

