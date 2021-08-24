The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Has Everyone Freaking Out [VIDEO]

Despite early leaks on Sunday (August 22), the official teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home entered our lives on Monday (August 23) with one simple premise: be careful what you wish for.

The last time we saw Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, he was in distress and now he wants to undo the past to have a somewhat clean slate again. The only problem is, he goes to Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to attempt to fix perhaps a hero’s greatest sin. Even a Sorceror’s Supreme decision making has his right hand Wong headed for vacation.

What Strange and Spidey ultimately unleash on the world is what’s been speculated for quite some time now – a multiverse where villains from previous Spider-Man iterations make appearances such as Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from Sam Rami’s Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and more. Peter Parker and doctors don’t have the greatest track records (see The Lizard, Otto Octavius, and now … Dr. Strange and his damn spells).

“For the record, I never wanted to lie to you,” Holland’s Peter Parker tells MJ (Zendaya) in the trailer. “But how do you tell somebody you are Spider-Man?”

The desire for Parker to have everything bad undone means some of his goodwill to be washed away too. Fans who anticipated viewing the trailer have rewarded Marvel in spades, with over 25 million people catching the trailer on YouTube. The film’s official Twitter account shouted out those who waited for the unleaked version, writing on Monday, “shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now.”

With the multiverse officially confirmed for the MCU, it leads to a few questions. Are OG Spider-Mans Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making appearances? What about Miles Morales? He is, after all, the only Spider-Man who actually won an Academy Award for his work. We’ll find out on December 17 when Spider-Man: No Way Home web swings into theaters. Watch the official trailer up top.