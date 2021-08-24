Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening Tour Stop

Can't say Yeezy isn't keeping people employed.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The saga for the release of Kanye West new DONDA album continues. In the latest publicity grab—it is what it is—for what’s become a traveling tour, Yeezy is recreating his childhood home for the listening event at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Apparently, the “Power” rapper is building up a model of his old Chi-Town crib in the stadium, as seen below.

Recently, besides tofu beefing with Drake, Kanye West wiped all the photos from his Instagram feed except for one—an image of his aforementioned childhood home on the South Side of Chicago. Well, there are more pics now, though.

The first pair of DONDA listening sessions were held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. West seemingly took up residence in the arena, claiming he would be completing the album during his stay.

The Soldier Field listening session for DONDA is scheduled to go down Thursday, August 26. As for the album actually dropping the next day, good luck with that.

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening Tour Stop  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 19]
The World Premiere Of The New Japanese/American Co-Production Of the Feature Film "Take A Chance"
67 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Has Everyone…

 2 hours ago
08.24.21

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening…

 4 hours ago
08.24.21

2K Delays ‘WWE 2K22’ Till March, Promises The…

 4 hours ago
08.24.21

Tory Lanez Barred From Attending The Same Events…

 18 hours ago
08.23.21

Black Woman Conquers The ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ In…

 22 hours ago
08.24.21

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses The Haters While Twerking…

 23 hours ago
08.23.21

Tyga To Launch ‘Myystar’ Platform After ‘OnlyFans’ Bans…

 24 hours ago
08.23.21
'LudaDay Weekend Finale Party' Hosted By John Wall And Ludacris

Webbie Suffers Medical Emergency During Show In Virginia

 1 day ago
08.23.21

Beyoncé And JAY-Z Give Us A High Dose…

 1 day ago
08.23.21

Trina Looks Pretty In Pink In This All…

 2 days ago
08.22.21
Photos
Close