50 Cent Claims Young Buck Still Owes G-Unit 2 Albums

Following The LOX’s epic lyrical beatdown of The Dipset, many Hip-Hop heads have been saying that G-Unit should be up next, but based on this news, that won’t be happening any time soon.

50 Cent is very aggressive when it comes to collecting money that is owed to him and is actively seeking to collect on a $250,000 debt ex-G-Unit member Young Buck owes plus two albums he never delivered during his time with the Queens’ based Hip-Hop stable. Buck has denied those claims.

It’s no secret Buck was given the boot from G-Unit and filed for bankruptcy following 50 Cent told him he was no longer a member. According to AllHipHop.com, Buck is still very much signed to the stable, and according to court documents pertaining to the Tennessee rapper’s bankruptcy case. 50 claims that he signed Buck to a 2-year agreement that would begin after he delivered his first album, HipHopDX reports.

Due to the fallout between 50 Cent and Young Buck, no albums were produced under the agreement. The “Wanksta” crafter also pointed out the Buck has been recording music and dropping mixtapes which he says is a clear violation of their recording agreement. This past July, Buck dropped an album called 40 Days and 40 Nights (who knew?), and it had nothing to do with the G-Unit imprint.

While 50 Cent is as serious as a heart attack, Buck, on the other hand, claims the beef between himself and his former mentor was just all for show. In now-deleted YouTube video Buck said, “We ain’t got no muthaf*****’ beef. You understand me? That’s what you muthafuckas get ’cause you muthafuckas are always chasing this beef shit, and then we done played y’all muthaf*****’ a**. Whole time, bro.”

“We made all you muthaf***** think that it’s beef and we don’t like each other. I just got off the phone with the n****. We just shot a video yesterday. About to drop it and give it to the world. … This social media shit got you people fucked up. Y’all got played this time,” he continued.

Based on these recent developments, 50 Cent isn’t in on this plan and is looking to collect the cash he is owed cause we know “Fofty” doesn’t play. Just ask Teairra Mari and anyone else who owes him bread.

