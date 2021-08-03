Entertainment News
Skateboarding Star Terry Kennedy Charged With First-Degree Murder

The Long Beach, Calif. native was arrested on July 27 for allegedly beating Josiah Kassahun to death at an Illinois motel west of Chicago.

Terry Kennedy, a popular skateboarder known for the Fly Society brand and recording label, is now facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a fellow skateboarder. The Long Beach, Calif. native was arrested on July 27 for allegedly beating Josiah Kassahun to death at an Illinois motel west of Chicago.

TMZ Sports reports that Kennedy, 36, was taken in by the authorities after Kennedy allegedly attacked the Kassahun at an Oak Brook motel and left the scene of the crime. Kassahun eventually succumbed to his injuries and his death was ruled a homicide over the weekend by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In the following report from TMZ Sports, it’s been shared that Kassahun’s family has filed a wrongful death suit against Kennedy. The documents allege that Kennedy and Kassahun were at a Comfort Suites in Oakbrook Terrace and left him to die after savagely beating him. A head injury to Kassahun occurred when Kennedy delivered a blow, causing him to hit his head on the ground according to details within the lawsuit. Kassahun died on July 31. The lawsuit is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Kennedy could face up to life in prison if convicted.

