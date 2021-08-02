Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jay-Z Wants to Hire 100 People To Help Reopen 40/40 Club

The grind never stops when it comes to Jay...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Game One

Source: Steven Ryan / Getty

Anyone looking for a new job? You might be in luck as Page Six is reporting that Jay-Z is out here looking for new workers.

No, not the kinda workers that hug the block and serve them thangs, but the kind that wear proper attire and serve drinks and food. According to the report, Hov is looking to hire 100 workers as he prepares to reopen his 40/40 Club in NYC later this month. This past weekend the club was said to have held an open call for bartenders and servers who can help the club welcome back patrons on August 4. A quick turnaround but if you working with Jay you know he hustles like there’s no tomorrow.

“Said a source: “Jay is attempting to stimulate the food and nightlife economy in NYC” with the reopening plan.”

“According to reports, restaurants have been struggling to hire workers in the wake of the pandemic. The Post has previously reported that even while some eateries are moving up to capacity this spring and summer, some staffers have not returned.”

Looking to entice potential workers, the club will be paying waitstaff $20 an hour with tips going into their pockets. Not bad if you ask us.

We’re not sure if the club reached its goal of 100 new staff members but the club will reopen its doors this week to celebrate its 18th year in business (whew! Time flies).

Jay-Z Wants to Hire 100 People To Help Reopen 40/40 Club  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED JULY 29]
UFC 259: Blachowicz v Adesanya
61 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

DaBaby Dropped From Governors Ball & Day N…

 2 hours ago
08.02.21

K. Michelle Moves ‘Sexiness’ Content To OnlyFans Page:…

 7 hours ago
08.02.21

DaBaby No Longer Performing At Lollapalooza, You Know…

 1 day ago
08.01.21

Biz Markie Funeral Announced, Rev. Al Sharpton To…

 1 day ago
08.01.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

 2 days ago
07.31.21

Nicki Minaj Is Set To Host ‘The Real…

 2 days ago
07.31.21
15 items

42 Dugg Posts Clip Of Him Licking On…

 3 days ago
08.02.21

New ‘Hawkeye’ Series Coming To Disney+

 3 days ago
07.31.21

Two Sneakerbot Users Landed 200 Pairs of The…

 3 days ago
07.31.21

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not…

 3 days ago
07.30.21
Photos
Close