SitYoAzzDown: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Say They Don’t Believe In Bathing Themselves – Or Their Kids

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis may have taken the Sit Yo Azz Down award to new levels.

On the July 19 episode of Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast, the married couple and That 70’s Show stars revealed they only wash vital body parts.

Shepard brought up his belief in soap washing away the body’s natural oils, leading to the agreement from Kunis and Kutcher. Shepard’s co-host, Monica Padman, was shocked at the admission as she bathes daily.

“Who taught you to not wash?” Padman asked the couple.

Kunis responded, “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child so I didn’t shower very much anyway.”

When it comes to the couple’s two children, six-year-old Wyatt and 4-year-old Dimitri, Kunis didn’t bathe them every day when they were babies.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever,” Kunis said.

As far as what the two do bathe, Kutcher says he washes under his armpits and his crotch every day and splashes water on his face after a workout to “get the salts out” and Kunis does wash her face twice a day. When it comes to washing anything else on the body, it’s practically a no-go for Kutcher – the same for his kids.

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” he said. “Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Kunis and Kutcher’s belief regarding bathing apparently is a common thing and a more than disturbing revelation during the pandemic. See some of those reactions below.

Also On 97.9 The Box: