Good Morning H-Town Named Best Morning Show In Houston!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The votes have been tallied and 97.9 The Box’s Good Morning H-Town has been voted by the readers of the Houston Chronicle as the Best Radio Morning Show in Houston!

The second annual Best of the Best highlights the best of Houston in a number of categories including entertainment and leisure, sports, beauty, health, home services and finance, kids and education, legal, people and places, shopping and more.

Good Morning H-Town bested stiff competition from the Roula & Ryan Show from 104.1 KRBE and 89.3 KSBJ to earn top honors in the best Radio Morning Show category as every weekday from 6 to 10 AM, the show brings you five minutes of positivity, headlines, entertainment, taps in with the community and more with Box veterans Keisha Nicole, J Mac and Jessica Jeanz.

Representing Houston, Good Morning H-Town is honored to be recognized by the city as their favorite show to wake up and roll into work with every weekday morning! Thank you Houston!

Also On 97.9 The Box: