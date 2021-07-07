Haiti President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated During Home Attack

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

News broke early Wednesday (July 7) that Haiti President Jovenel Moïse was killed during an attack on his residence by several gunmen, leaving his wife injured. As the news is still developing, we’ve scoured several news outlets to gain more information.

CNN has been providing frequent updates to the happenings in Haiti and the details are as follows. According to a statement from acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, Moïse was at his private residence when the attack occurred. From the statement, the public learned that the First Lady was shot as well but is currently being treated for her wounds. Joseph framed the attack and assassination as a “heinous, inhumane, and barbaric act” while urging the public to remain calm despite the shock of the news.

‘The security situation in the country is under the control of the Haitian National Police and the Haitian Armed Forces,” read a portion of the statement from Joseph. “All measures are being taken to guarantee the continuity of the State and to protect the Nation.”

As Haiti scrambles to quell the fears of the public, there is still the matter of proper leadership but that is still a matter under some development. Under normal circumstances, the President of Haiti’s Supreme Court would be next to assume the title of head of State but the gentleman passed away due to COVID-19 complications. PM Joseph may find himself in the role but it will have to be approved by the nation’s Parliament. However, democracy in Haiti has come to a standstill has elections haven’t been held recently.

Moïse’s time as president was rocky at times, given the fact that he continually battled with others over the terms of this presidency. The former banana exporter’s presidency was recognized by the United States, United Nations, and the Organization of American States as he entered his fifth year in the role. However, critics of Moïse say that he should have removed himself from the role back in February due to a provision in the nation’s Constitution that states a president’s time is in motion when he is initially elected, not when he begins to serve in the role officially.

As this story updates, we’ll provide more details.

Jovenel Moïse was 53.

—

Photo: Getty

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated During Home Attack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: