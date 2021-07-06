HOUSTONOPOLY To Celebrate 713 Day With 97.9 The Box!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

HOUSTONOPOLY, the life-sized game board dedicated to H-Town, is teaming up with business and civic partners across Houston to create a 713 Day Celebration full of family fun and giveaways, along with free vaccinations, from 11am-7pm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at HOUSTONOPOLY (2501 Rice Boulevard)!

In celebration of all things Houston on 713 Day, HOUSTONOPOLY has teamed up with 97.9 The Box, who will be broadcasting Live and giving away prizes all day at HOUSTONOPOLY on July 13! The partners are offering 97.9 listeners HOUSTONOPOLY tickets for just $7.13, as well as a chance to win FREE four-packs of HOUSTONOPOLY tickets for 713 Day! The Box will also be giving away pairs of tickets to the 713 Day nighttime concert at Rise Rooftop!

“97.9 The Box created 713 Day as an annual salute to the city on July 13th that celebrates the dynamic hip hop culture in Houston. In addition to playing the sounds of H-Town on-air, this year we’re proud to highlight Houston by giving away passes to Houstonopoly and broadcasting from the interactive pop up that celebrates our city through the nostalgic board game that’s larger than life,” says Radio One Houston Marketing and Promotions Director, Jonathan Cook.

HOUSTONOPOLY is also teaming up with additional partners from across Houston for 713 Day, including the Turkey Leg Hut, who’ll be serving their Famous Stuffed Turkey Legs, Exotic Pop, serving hard-to-find beverages and doing prize giveaways all day, and the Houston Health Department, who will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations on site. There will also be free face painting for the kids, celebrity appearances and plenty of surprises at the one-day celebration!

“We can’t wait to celebrate everything H-Town with the community, the entire Box Crew and all of our wonderful partners at HOUSTONOPOLY on the 13th,” said Sherrie Handrinos, Owner of the HOUSTONOPOLY pop-up. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 713 Day than at a life-size game that pays homage to the city, with good food, friends and members of this community that make Houston such a great place to live!”

HOUSTONOPOLY is a 10,000-square-foot life-sized Houston game board located in Rice Village where visitors become the actual game pieces, traveling from space to space, with nods to the Bayou City at each stop along the way! The fun, kid-friendly summer pop-up features more than 13 Insta-worthy stops for photo ops, from Houston’s favorite music artists and events to iconic landmarks, hand-painted by Houston Artist Franky Cardona, putting visitors literally “in the game” among life-sized, H-Town sets! Visitors entering the popular summer pop-up collect their HOUSTONOPOLY money, pass GO, and roll the giant dice to find out which game space they will land on to start their adventure! There is also fun HOUSTONOPOLY merchandise store that raises funds to purchase backpacks and school supplies for local HISD students for the upcoming school

year!

HOUSTONOPOLY was originally slated to run June 4-July 31, 2021. Due to demand, and limiting indoor capacity to 50% for safety, HOUSTONOPOLY will now be open all the way through August 29, 2021!

The 713 Day Celebration at HOUSTONOPOLY will run from 11am-7pm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. For tickets and more information visit https://houstonopoly.com. There is FREE Parking in the front, back and side lots of the building, along with street parking and a public parking garage across the street.

