Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Biz Markie Still Alive Despite False Rumors

Prayers up to a legend.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
13th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival- day1

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Fortunately, a news story about Biz Markie’s death is not true. Per the iconic rapper’s wife, the Biz is still alive.

On Wednesday evening (June 30), in a now-deleted tweet and news story, Revolt initially reported that the “Just A Friend” rapper had passed away. News of the legend’s alleged passing spread like wildfire, with artists and fans expressing their condolences and sending up salutes to Biz’s greatness.

However, Roland S. Martin took to Twitter to relay that Biz Markie, 57, is still alive.

Folks, @BizMarkie has NOT died. I have been in contact with sources who are texting and talking to his wife,” tweeted Martin early July 1. “My source talked to Biz TODAY. Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non-credible sources. This hurts the family, friends and fans.”

The original story raised eyebrows because it was poorly sourced. But with Biz Markie suffering from health issues, he recently reportedly suffered a stroke that he is rehabilitating from, all it took was one suspect report to prematurely spread rumors of the rap legend’s demise.

However, reported Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson reports that Biz Markie is in hospice care.

Prayers up to Biz Markie.

This story is developing. 

Biz Markie Still Alive Despite False Rumors  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Biz Markie

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Spotify Drops Remastered Version To Classic Nas Cut…
 3 hours ago
07.01.21
10 items
10 Times Missy Elliott Pushed The Culture Through…
 7 hours ago
07.01.21
10 items
10 Times Chloe Bailey Served Curves Galore On…
 7 hours ago
07.01.21
Biz Markie Still Alive Despite False Rumors
 15 hours ago
07.01.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 22:…
 17 hours ago
07.01.21
Judge Lights Up Lamar Odom After Missing Child…
 1 day ago
06.30.21
N.O.R.E. And Beanie Sigel Want All The Verzuz…
 1 day ago
06.30.21
JT Shuts Down A Fan For Editing Her…
 1 day ago
06.30.21
Wimbledon Under Fire After Serena Williams Injury Forces…
 1 day ago
06.30.21
Lil Nas X Addresses Homophobic Slander After BET…
 1 day ago
06.30.21
Photos
Close