Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Moses Barrow AKA Shyne Named Leader Of Political Party In Belize

The former Bad Boy Records rapper was previously elected to the House of Representatives in his home country.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Jamal (Shyne) Barrow, a rap protege of Sean (Puffy) Combs, l

Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

The Honorable Moses Barrow, the former Bad Boy Records rapper known as Shyne, has been immersed in politics in his home country of Belize, having been elected to its House of Representatives. Recently, Barrow was named the leader of a powerful Belizean political party as he continues his rise as an elected official.

Via his Instagram page, Shyne is shown sitting at a desk and signing an official document while sharing in the body of the post the news of his appointment as the leader of the Opposition party.

From Shyne’s Instagram post:

Officially Sworn in as Leader of the Opposition for Belize!

Thank Gd for the perseverance and iron will to continue on to this point despite all challenges and difficulties.

Thanks to my family, my Mesopotamia Constituents and my Opposition colleagues in the House of Representatives whose trust and confidence in me has put me in this position to receive this responsibility and privilege of a lifetime to serve as Leader of the Opposition.

All that I have been through in my 42 years on earth has prepared me for this historic moment in time to be able to shoulder this responsibility, to deliver on this opportunity to build my Nation.

I pray for continued wisdom, strength and stamina to serve and lead my Nation.

Shyne concluded in his caption, “I promise to work steadfast with my Shadow Cabinet, leaders of the Party, the delegates, the Party faithful and the social partners to be a robust Opposition that will hold this Government to account and emerge as the best alternative for the people of Belize who want and deserve a better quality of life.”

According to local reports, Barrow will replace Patrick Faber as the leader of the party, this after a video of a domestic violence incident surfaced involving the mother of Faber’s toddler daughter.

Photo: Getty

Moses Barrow AKA Shyne Named Leader Of Political Party In Belize  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

shyne

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Cardi B Sounds Off On Twitter, Feels Female…
 5 mins ago
06.26.21
Moses Barrow AKA Shyne Named Leader Of Political…
 2 hours ago
06.26.21
5 items
The Way He Moves: Michael Jackson’s 5 Best…
 15 hours ago
06.25.21
Definite Drama: Controversies Surrounding JAY-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’
 20 hours ago
06.25.21
DJ Clark Kent Speaks On The Song That…
 22 hours ago
06.25.21
VH1 ‘Infamy’ True Crime Series Features Case of…
 22 hours ago
06.25.21
Kanye West Sues Walmart For Selling Bandooloo Foam…
 23 hours ago
06.25.21
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her FashionNova Swimwear…
 24 hours ago
06.25.21
The New Trailer For Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot…
 1 day ago
06.25.21
10 items
La La Anthony’s Fashion Evolution Over The Years
 1 day ago
06.25.21
Tory Lanez Believes He Was A Target In…
 1 day ago
06.25.21
Tristan Thompson Wins $50K Settlement Against Kimberly Alexander
 2 days ago
06.24.21
The Cast From ‘A Different World’ Reunite On…
 2 days ago
06.25.21
Travis Scott Helped Design Dior’s Spring 2022 Menswear…
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…
 2 days ago
06.24.21
‘The Upshaws’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix;…
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Photos
Close