Def Jam, and in turn Universal Music Group, made a lof of money selling DMX’s music. So covering the late, great rapper’s funeral costs was the least the legendary Hip-Hop label could do.

According to TMZ, Def Jam took care of the bill sent to the family of X, born Earl Simmons. Per the late rapper’s probate documents, Def Jam Recordings paid the Brooks Memorial Home Inc. in Yonkers, NY on May 5, 2021 for the services of Simmons.

The aforementioned services covered reportedly included the transfer of DMX’s body to the funeral home and his embalming as well as the hearse and flowers. Although X’s red casket was famously carried in a monster truck, there is no specific mention of who hooked up the lavish ride—a good guess would Ruff Ryders or Swizz Beatz.

The total cost that Def Jam cover was $35,228.13, including over $7,000 for DMX’s casket.

DMX passed away at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack. A posthmous album, titled Exodus, was executive poduced by Swizz Beatz and released to critical acclaim. Rest in power Dark Man X.

Def Jam Covered Over $35K Of DMX’s Funeral Expenses was originally published on hiphopwired.com

