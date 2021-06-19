Entertainment News
For The Culture: Black Women Show Off Their Beauty, Style And Creativity For Juneteenth

Juneteenth Holiday Raised Fist

This Juneteenth just hits different. For the first time in history, the special holiday that’s been well-known in the Black community for decades is being nationally recognized as an official Federal Holiday by the entire United States, as President Biden signed the bill into law earlier this week. The day, which commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Major General Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, is a day meant to celebrate Black joy, families, love, and freedom with Black people around the country taking to the streets (and social media) to express their pride in… well… just being Black!

Black women especially showed up and showed out this Juneteenth, taking to IG to share some of their most beautiful and creative looks in honor of this most special day. Check out some of our favorite ladies expressing their style and creativity in honor of Juneteenth below!

Choyce Brown 

If anybody understood the assignment, it’s Choyce Brown. The popular social media influencer took to Instagram to show off a Black culture-inspired photoshoot for Juneteenth, equipped with a platinum blonde wig, gold jewelry, and bright red clawed nails. The best part? She rocked gold-lettered rings on each her fingers that spelled out “Juneteenth.” “for the culture.” she appropriately captioned the photo, hashtagging Juneteenth in her post. Followers immediately swooned over Choyce’s photoshoot, including her mom and fellow social media influencer Tabitha Brown, who commented, “It’s the way you ain’t even chew for me!!! Ate it up!!” We know that’s right! 

Viola Davis

Actress Viola Davis prepared for Juneteenth weekend wearing a gorgeous emerald green wrap dress. She paired the ankle dress with pointy white pumps and minimal jewelry. She posed poolside while holding a bouquet of bright, red roses, with the caption, “Ready for Juneteenth weekend like… 🌹🖤💚.” Looking good, Ms. Davis!

Porsha Williams

RHOA’s Porsha Williams took a break from her 40th birthday celebration in Mexico with her friends and her new fiancé to share a gorgeous photo for Juneteenth. She posed in a colorful African print-inspired dress with big sleeves, big jewelry, and big hair. Although fans speculated that this was an old picture of the reality star and activist when she was pregnant with baby PJ, fans still wondered if she was sending a message about her upcoming nuptials to Simon Guobadia. Either way, she looks gorgeous!

Kerry Washington

Actress Kerry Washington was all smiles for Juneteenth. She kept it simple and cute rocking a 1619 t-shirt, jeans, and a headscarf. She wore her curly locs natural and in a high pony tail and paired the look with a bright red scarf and green sunglasses. “Happy Juneteenth!!!!!!! 🖤❤💚,” she captioned the video and asked fans for recommendations on how to celebrate Black liberation and excellence today. 

Beauties, how are you celebrating Black freedom today?

