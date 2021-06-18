Entertainment News
Nipsey Hussle To Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Long live King Nip.

Nipsey Hussle

The world continues to give Nipsey Hussle his flowers after his untimely passing. He will be recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

As spotted on High Snobiety the fallen MC is getting some world class respect put on his name even after his death. This year he will be given the iconic five pointed award in one of the most famous streets in the world. According to Variety the “Racks in the Middle” rapper is slotted with several other high profile performers from motion pictures, television, recording, radio, live theatre and sports entertainment.

Also nominated to the 2022 class are the likes of Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, Helen Hunt, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, Kenan Thompson, George Clinton, Jr., Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes del Norte, Martha Reeves and Michael Strahan.

The stars are embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Hollywood, California. The stars are permanent public monuments to achievement in the entertainment industry, bearing the names of a mix of musicians, actors, directors, producers, musical and theatrical groups, fictional characters, and others. The recipients have been chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame selection panel, which is composed of Walk of Famers.

At this time it is unclear who will be receiving the honor on Nipsey’s behalf.

