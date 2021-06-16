Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Tupac Songs

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Tupac is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. 

Although his life was tragically cut short at the age of 25, he was able to have a prolific career, ripe with songs that demonstrated his range from social activist to party animal. 

Tupac would have turned 50 today (June 16). To celebrate his life and his music, we complied this Finish The Lyric quiz. Test your knowledge of some of his greatest hits below.  

See Also: Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Lil Kim Songs

See Also: QUIZ: Can You Finish The Lyrics To Your Favorite Rap Songs?

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Tupac Songs  was originally published on 92q.com

2 Pac

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
These Female Rappers Made History With The 2021…
 3 hours ago
06.17.21
Nicki Minaj’s Mom Files $150M Lawsuit On Two…
 15 hours ago
06.17.21
Some Dude’s 2Pac B-Sides & Album Cuts Playlist…
 1 day ago
06.16.21
10 items
10 DJs That Helped Define Hip-Hop
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Post Malone Drops $1.6M On Diamond Teeth
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 18, 2020
JAY-Z Suing Photographer Jonathan Mannion For Exploiting ‘Reasonable…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
FreakNik Is Returning To Atlanta In October
 2 days ago
06.15.21
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Pooh Sheisty’s Alleged Shooting Victim Changes Mind About…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
15 itemsIntimate dinner experience at Delicious Raw
Joseline Hernandez Drops It All In Latest ‘Joseline’s…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Pharrell Williams Set To Open Private School For…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
For Papas Who Puff: Check Out These Smoker-Friendly…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
The RZA Confirms Season 2 Of ‘Wu-Tang: An…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Michelle Williams Becomes “Merleen” To Clap Back At…
 3 days ago
06.15.21
10 items
Best Black History Docs To Watch For Juneteenth
 3 days ago
06.15.21
Quavo Says He & Pop Smoke Were Gonna…
 3 days ago
06.15.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…
 3 days ago
06.14.21
Photos
Close