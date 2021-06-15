Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Post Malone Drops $1.6M On Diamond Teeth

Now address him as Frost Malone.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Post Malone in Chicago

Source: Adam Bielawski/WENN.com / WENN

Post Malone lives a life. He recently dropped a million dollars to add some color, cut and clarity to his smile.

As spotted on TMZ the Grapevine, Texas native paid a visit to his dentist and apparently dropped off a very big bag for the work in question. According to the celebrity gossip site the “Rockstar” performer paid a cool 1.6 million dollars on a new grill. The set in question gives him all natural porcelain veneers to chew with. On top of that he added two diamond studded fangs to each of his top row cuspids (aka the canine tooth). He enlisted the help of cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi and Thomas Connelly, DDS, the self-proclaimed father of diamond dentistry, for the unique refresh.

His mouth will now hold over 28 units of ceramics and 2 pear shaped diamonds totaling a whopping 12 carats. The size of the stones gives his pearly whites a considerable point of difference when you consider the status quo on white ice. In the United States, for example, the national average for an engagement ring is around one carat so this a major flex.

You can see the mold below.

Photo:

Post Malone Drops $1.6M On Diamond Teeth  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

post malone

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Post Malone Drops $1.6M On Diamond Teeth
 8 hours ago
06.15.21
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 18, 2020
JAY-Z Suing Photographer Jonathan Mannion For Exploiting ‘Reasonable…
 8 hours ago
06.15.21
FreakNik Is Returning To Atlanta In October
 9 hours ago
06.15.21
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Pooh Sheisty’s Alleged Shooting Victim Changes Mind About…
 9 hours ago
06.15.21
15 itemsIntimate dinner experience at Delicious Raw
Joseline Hernandez Drops It All In Latest ‘Joseline’s…
 10 hours ago
06.15.21
Pharrell Williams Set To Open Private School For…
 10 hours ago
06.15.21
For Papas Who Puff: Check Out These Smoker-Friendly…
 14 hours ago
06.15.21
The RZA Confirms Season 2 Of ‘Wu-Tang: An…
 14 hours ago
06.15.21
Michelle Williams Becomes “Merleen” To Clap Back At…
 1 day ago
06.15.21
10 items
Best Black History Docs To Watch For Juneteenth
 1 day ago
06.15.21
Quavo Says He & Pop Smoke Were Gonna…
 1 day ago
06.15.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…
 1 day ago
06.14.21
2 Men From Louisiana Hip-Hop Group Suspects In…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
T-Pain Reveals Nicki Minaj Politely Curbed Him After…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
10 items
Vaping While Black: Cops In Ocean City Taser…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
Famous Dex Lands Back In Jail For Violating…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
Photos
Close