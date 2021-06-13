Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’ Wear Coordinating Sweatsuits In Adorable Instagram Photo

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Motherhood looks good on Nicki Minaj!

The rapper and new mom took to Instagram yesterday to show off an adorable photo of her and her son as the duo wore super cute matching white outfits, with Nicki in a Fendi sweatsuit and Celine slides (priced at $726) and her son in a similar Burberry set paired with a matching hat. For the Instagram photo set, Nicki wore her jet-black hair in a slicked back, high ponytail. She wore soft makeup, her signature blinged-out jewelry, and long, pointy bright pink nails. Although she showed off her comfy cute Fendi sweatsuit in a series of different shots, she chose the rare photo of her and her son as the carousel’s first image, giving us a quick glimpse of her life as a new mommy. And since Nicki doesn’t show off her son too often, this picture is absolutely a treat!

 

While Nicki has kept her baby’s real name out of the public eye, she’s adoringly referred to the eight-month-old as “Papa Bear” on social media in the past, including when she gave fans the first look at her new son. In May, she shared a video of “Papa Bear” in an adorable Burberry outfit while he tried to stand up with the help of his father, Kenneth Perry.

“You ain’t trying to do all of that today?,” the rapper lovingly said to her son in the video. “Hmm? You’re not trying to do all of that today, everyone bothering you? You had it, hmm?”

And prior to that, Nicki shared the very first photo of her new bundle of joy at the beginning of this year, which is when fans were first introduced to the loving little boy that we now know as “Papa Bear”.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏,” she captioned the photo. “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

We’re loving this mothering side of Nicki Minaj!

Don’t miss… 

5 Times Nicki Minaj Served Us Lewks On a Platter

Nicki Minaj Wishes Her Son A 3 Months With This Sweet Maternity Photo

Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’ Wear Coordinating Sweatsuits In Adorable Instagram Photo  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Famous Dex Lands Back In Jail For Violating…
 2 hours ago
06.14.21
Watch 12: Polo G Arrested For Attacking Cop…
 4 hours ago
06.14.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Officially Our Summer Body…
 2 days ago
06.12.21
Pooh Shiesty To Remain Behind Bars After Judge…
 2 days ago
06.12.21
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five
James Harden Shuts Down Rumors Of Gifting Saweetie…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ First Trailer…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
El Chapo’s Wife Pleads Guilty To 3 Major…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Meek Mill & REFORM Alliance Celebrate Criminal Justice…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
15 items
Quavo Alludes To Snatching The Bentley Back From…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Houston Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
You Care: Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian &…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Diddy Reportedly Working On An R&B Album That…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
The Greatest: Wheaties Honors Muhammad Ali Via Limited-Edition…
 4 days ago
06.10.21
SZA Announced As The Next Artist For American…
 4 days ago
06.10.21
Jacquees Discusses Ginuwine Tribute At The 2021 Black…
 4 days ago
06.10.21
Diddy & J. Cole Connect, Playfully Re-enact Their…
 4 days ago
06.10.21
Photos
Close