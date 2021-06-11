You Care: Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian & Her Sisters On Social Media

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

While most people hoped for the best, many felt it was only inevitable that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian would split. With the latter filing for divorce and the former back on the dating scene, the petty is starting to escalate.

Case in point, Kanye West has reportedly unfollowed Kim Kardashian and all her sisters on social media.

You care.

Okay, maybe not. But the UK newspaper the Mirror has noted that shortly after his 44th birthday on June 8, Yeezy started cleansing his timeline.

Not so coincidentally, the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has aired, and in the last episode Kim Kardashian explained why her marriage is a wrap. Of course, it was all Yeezy’s fault, allegedly. Among her issues were living separately and being lonely.

“I mean, I have my kids, but am I just gonna sit here and think, OK, my kids fulfill me and I’m good?” said Kim, per Buzzfeed. “I never thought I was lonely. I thought I could just have my kids and my husband moves state to state and I’m on this ride with him and I was OK with that.”

She then added, “But turning 40 this year, I was like, No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.”

Those marks you might see on Kanye West’s new Gap collab are tire stains from getting hurled under the bus. We’re not saying Kanye West isn’t complicit—son is a legit Trump supporter—but everyone knew the Kardashian Klan would eventually spin any sort of all out to make themselves look like the victims.

You can set your watch it. Kim did wish Yeezy a happy birthday, though.

