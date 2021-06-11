Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

You Care: Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian & Her Sisters On Social Media

Yeezy's is still following Drake and Lil Wayne, though.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

While most people hoped for the best, many felt it was only inevitable that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian would split. With the latter filing for divorce and the former back on the dating scene, the petty is starting to escalate.

Case in point, Kanye West has reportedly unfollowed Kim Kardashian and all her sisters on social media.

You care.

Okay, maybe not. But the UK newspaper the Mirror has noted that shortly after his 44th birthday on June 8, Yeezy started cleansing his timeline.

Not so coincidentally, the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has aired, and in the last episode Kim Kardashian explained why her marriage is a wrap. Of course, it was all Yeezy’s fault, allegedly. Among her issues were living separately and being lonely.

“I mean, I have my kids, but am I just gonna sit here and think, OK, my kids fulfill me and I’m good?” said Kim, per Buzzfeed. “I never thought I was lonely. I thought I could just have my kids and my husband moves state to state and I’m on this ride with him and I was OK with that.”

She then added, “But turning 40 this year, I was like, No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.”

Those marks you might see on Kanye West’s new Gap collab are tire stains from getting hurled under the bus. We’re not saying Kanye West isn’t complicit—son is a legit Trump supporter—but everyone knew the Kardashian Klan would eventually spin any sort of all out to make themselves look like the victims.

You can set your watch it. Kim did wish Yeezy a happy birthday, though.

You Care: Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian & Her Sisters On Social Media  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

kanye west , Kim Kardashian

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Houston Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An…
 4 hours ago
06.11.21
You Care: Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian &…
 4 hours ago
06.11.21
Diddy Reportedly Working On An R&B Album That…
 6 hours ago
06.11.21
The Greatest: Wheaties Honors Muhammad Ali Via Limited-Edition…
 20 hours ago
06.10.21
SZA Announced As The Next Artist For American…
 22 hours ago
06.10.21
Jacquees Discusses Ginuwine Tribute At The 2021 Black…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Diddy & J. Cole Connect, Playfully Re-enact Their…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Migos Debut “Avalanche” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
2010 Hennessy Artistry Concert Series - October 14, 2010
Trina & Eve Tapped For Upcoming Verzuz Celebration
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "All Eyez On Me" - Arrivals
Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds
 1 day ago
06.10.21
20 itemsK. Michelle
K. Michelle’s New Look Has Everyone Wondering If…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Out of Retirement For…
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Megan Thee Stallion Teases The Return of Tina…
 2 days ago
06.09.21
HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career…
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Megan Thee Stallion To Provide Scholarship For Roc…
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Photos
Close