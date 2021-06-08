Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rich Ish: JAY-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday

Except he acts 25.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Erik Voake / Getty

It pays to have friends in high places. Meek Mill and Jay-Z gifted Robert Kraft with a Bentley for his 80th birthday.

As spotted on Rap-Up the long time owner of the New England Patriots football team got a big surprise for his 80th solar return. In a video posted to Meek Mill’s Instagram account Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin is shown paying a visit to the executive’s home. In what seems to be a genuine surprise, Rubin brings Kraft to the front of the estate to reveal a baby blue Bentley Rolls Royce drop-top coupe. Rob’s reaction quickly turns from suspicion, doubt to joy in a matter of seconds.

“How the fudge did you get it, ’cause we couldn’t get it?” Kraft asks Rubin, who responded jokingly, “we have resources.” Rob walked up to the luxury vehicle and found a large greeting card on the windshield that read “Happy 80th Birthday R. Kraft”. On the inside he found a light hearted message of “Except you look 40 and act 25!” Meek’s caption made it clear that the gift was worth every penny. “Drop top bent for Kraft 💎💎💎💎💎 awwwwww lol hbd robert 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆” he wrote.

Kraft, Jay and Meek all formed a bond back in 2019 when they all joined forces to launch REFORM Alliance, an organization that aims to change unfair laws and guidelines throughout the American criminal justice system.

You can see the video below.

Photo:

Rich Ish: JAY-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jay-Z , meek mill , Robert Kraft

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Taraji P. Henson Will Play Famed Antagonist Miss…
 3 hours ago
06.09.21
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With…
 16 hours ago
06.09.21
Rich Ish: JAY-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert…
 18 hours ago
06.09.21
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Pooh Shiesty Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Security Guard…
 18 hours ago
06.08.21
Meek Mill Calls For New Gun Laws After…
 20 hours ago
06.08.21
Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Line Officially Unveils Its…
 21 hours ago
06.08.21
10 items
Bow Wow Clowns Soulja Boy’s Struggle Hairline &…
 22 hours ago
06.08.21
Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Stop The Cap When It…
 23 hours ago
06.08.21
Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul
Showtime Offering Fans Refunds Over Mayweather/Paul Fight
 24 hours ago
06.08.21
Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest…
 1 day ago
06.08.21
Megan Thee Stallion Returns To Social Media Rocking…
 2 days ago
06.08.21
10 items
The Answer: See Allen Iverson’s Greatest Highlights[VIDEO]
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Officially GOAT’ed: Simone Biles Wins 7th National Championship
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram…
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Busta Rhymes Teases Neptunes Collaboration
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him…
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Photos
Close