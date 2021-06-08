Meek Mill Calls For New Gun Laws After Teen Shot 13 Times In Philadelphia

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill is a product of the tough streets of Philadelphia, and his beloved hometown has seen a rash of shooting incidents lately that has sparked his concerns. The Dreamchasers honcho took to Twitter and called for new open-carry gun laws after a teenager was shot 13 times.

“If we having 500 murders a year in Philly why isn’t it legal to open carry and protect yourself. you can’t even protect yourself in a deadly neighborhood so y’all force kids to break the law for protecting themselves…. lil kids get done like this everyday,” Mill, 34, shared in the caption of an image sharing the news of the shooting of the teen.

The city has seen just over a 30 percent increase in homicides in 2021 with 229, which would put Philadelphia on pace to shatter 2020’s numbers. Mill’s tweet seems to suggest that open-carry laws would even the odds out in the streets, which doesn’t seem to be the best solution from an observational standpoint but was perhaps an utterance made out of sheer emotion and frustration.

In recent times, city officials have made strong efforts to curb gun violence, with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney speaking back in March that the situation is starting to get out of hand.

“The number of guns that are on the street is irrational and crazy,” Mayor Kenney said during the city’s first briefing on gun violence back in March.

Businesses in Philadelphia are responding to the growing violence on the street and have been requesting armed security guards to offer protection across the city.

