Busta Rhymes Teases Neptunes Collaboration

Give it up for the Hip-Hop legends one time...

BET AWARDS '14 - Backstage And Audience

Source: Johnny Nunez/BET / Getty

Looks like Busta Rhymes has got something brewing in his dungeon and he has no problem roaring about it.

On Sunday (June 6), the Hip-Hop legend took to his Instagram page to tease a collaboration with not only Pharrell, but his original partner in crime, Chad Hugo, who jointly are known as The Neptunes. You probably knew that if you’re here. Sharing a picture with all three of them posing up a storm, Busta captioned the pic with a message of excitement.

“Guess who’s back at it? 👀👀👀The Dragon 🐉 & The Neptune’s@pharrell @chadhugo Oh Shit!! 😳😳😳😳

Given the trio’s history of making hits (“Pass The Courvoisier II” & “Light Your Ass On Fire”) and Busta’s recent reemergence as an MC’s MC with his latest project, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, we should be ready for some ish when they serve up whatever they’re currently cookin’ up. Seriously, ELE 2 was off the meat rack forreal.

No word yet on when we can expect to hear their new collaboration or whether or not a snippet will be released just to get the hype going, but y’all already know that us older heads are rubbing our hands with anticipation as the creative minds involved here are next level.

Stay tuned and be prepared to bop like crazy whenever the Busta Rhymes and Neptunes collaboration releases.

Busta Rhymes , Chad Hugo , pharrell

Photos
Close