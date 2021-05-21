WWE Announces Return To Toyota Center In July With Friday Night Smackdown

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

WWE fans, are you ready?

On Friday (May 21), the live leader in global sports entertainment is resuming a 25-city tour schedule, beginning with the July 16 edition of Friday Night Smackdown taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Two days later, the Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View will take place in Fort Worth’s Dickie’s Arena followed by Monday Night Raw on July 19 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The shows will be the first for the company with an indoor paid attendance since March 2020 and the first with paying fans since a two-night edition of WrestleMania in April.

The news also spells the end of WWE’s Thunderdome, a massive in-house creation the company has used since last summer as it dealt with the pandemic. The last scheduled show for the Thunderdome is the July 12 edition of Monday Night Raw. NXT will still be broadcast out of the Capitol Wrestling Center in Florida.

“As @WWE returns to the road this July, we welcome back our biggest Superstars, YOU, the @WWEUniverse,” Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H said. “We cannot wait to hear, see, and feel the electricity of our live audiences again so I only have one question … #AreYouReady?”

Tickets for the live events in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas go on sale this Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m. ET. Future dates and locations for the remaining 22 shows on the tour will be announced in the near future. To show how much WWE fans love Houston and vice versa, let’s throw it back all the way to 2009 when one lucky WWE fan met his idol, Rey Mysterio.

