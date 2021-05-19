Entertainment News
A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna The Love Of His Life

Pretty Flacko is smitten.

A$AP Rocky for GQ

Source: INEZ & VINOODH / Courtesy of GQ

A$AP Rocky is a Hip-Hop star who routinely drops dope music and sparks fashion trends. But all people will be talking about today (May 19) is his declaring that Rihanna is the love of his life.

Pretty Flacko made the confession in GQ, for which he graces the men’s fashion magazine’s June/July 2021 issue. The story is full of interesting details about The Harlem rapper’s tastes and eye for fashion, his time imprisoned in Sweden until an opportunistic then President Donald Trump “helped” get him released (“He didn’t help—he made efforts and he rooted for me to come home, but he didn’t free me,” says Rocky”), his collaborating with Parisian designer Marine Serre, and more.

But you’re probably here to see what he said about his girlfriend, the certified iconic Rihanna, and GQ got him to dish on their relationship for the first time in the press. When the interviewer brought up her name, he notes that Rocky started smiling and called her, “The love of my life,” as well as “My lady.”

We must also note that the narrator says that Rocky was admittedly high at the time, and if the timeline is as presented, he may regret speaking on the relationship considering his girlfriend is notoriously private. Basically, the guy might be in trouble since that factoid has been trending ever since the story was published.

But, the “Peso” rapper didn’t offer much more details, so we don’t think it will be a deal-breaker.

What’s it like to be in a relationship?

“So much better,” Rocky replies without hesitation. “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” New-world shit, indeed. Rocky is among our culture’s most unabashed ladies’ men, but he says he’s comfortable embracing monogamy: “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Read the full interview with Pretty Flacko, which covers much more than his relationship with Rih Rih—his new album is tentatively called All Smilesover at GQ.

A$AP Rocky for GQ

Source: INEZ & VINOODH / Courtesy of GQ

A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna The Love Of His Life  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

a$ap rocky , Rihanna

