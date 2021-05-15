Entertainment News
Rapper Lil Reese, 2 Others Shot In Chicago

Chicago rapper Lil Reese and two other men were reportedly shot in a Chicago parking lot early Saturday (May 15).

According to CWB Chicago and numerous local outlets, police responded to a call of shots fired around 9:53 a.m. and discovered three victims with gunshot wounds. A police spokesperson cited preliminary information stated the incident involved several people who were “all shooting at each other.”

Video of Lil Reese’s wounded from gunshots surfaced on social media with many speculating Reese and company had been shot in retaliation for stealing a Dodge Durango. At the crash scene, officers discovered the crashed Durango riddled with bullet holes.

In November 2019, the Chicago rapper was shot and critically injured when a man armed with an AK-47 assault rifle opened fire on him, striking him in the neck. He was checked into the hospital where doctors were able to save his life but he ultimately lost his voice and struggled to regain.

Rapper Lil Reese, 2 Others Shot In Chicago
 1 hour ago
05.15.21
