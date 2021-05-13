News
Home

CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Don’t Need Face Masks Indoors Or Outdoors

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Opens Pop-Up Vaccination Sites At MTA Stations, Offering Free Metro Cards

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced new guidelines for fully vaccinated people and it looks like the face mask is apart of the past!

Following the CDC announcing outdoor removal, they now have allowed fully vaccinated people to ditch the mask all together in a new announcement made on Thursday (May 13th).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a  briefing, “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.”

However, there are still requirements to wear masks during travel. That’s on buses, trains, planes and public transportation. Per the CDC director, guidance for travel will be updated as science emerges.

Source: CNN

CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Don’t Need Face Masks Indoors Or Outdoors  was originally published on 92q.com

CDC , coronavirus

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Death Row Records Launches ‘The Death Row Experience’…
 5 hours ago
05.13.21
T-Pain Hops On Instagram Live With Mark Zuckerberg…
 6 hours ago
05.13.21
Vanessa Bryant Suing L.A. Country Fire Department For…
 8 hours ago
05.13.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 18 hours ago
05.13.21
6 items
6 Black Owned Bag Collections to Show Off…
 23 hours ago
05.13.21
Ellen DeGeneres To End Her Talk Show In…
 1 day ago
05.13.21
Pop Smoke Fought Back Before Being Shot &…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
25 items
Joe Budden Fires Rory From The Joe Budden…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
J. Cole Releases ‘Applying Pressure: The Off-Season’ Documentary…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 18, 2020
The 2021 Rock & Roll HOF Inductees Are...
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Dave Chappelle, yasiin bey & Talib Kweli Launch…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Congrats, Drizzy: The Numerous Projects That Makes Drake…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
32 items
Black Actors Under 40 We Should Be Paying…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Shekinah Jo Is Accusing Her Ex-Friend Tiny Harris…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
20 items
Porsha Williams Engaged To Ex Of ‘RHOA’ Castmate…
 3 days ago
05.11.21
15 items
‘Black Ink Crew Recap’: Ceaser Puts The Crew…
 3 days ago
05.11.21
Photos
Close