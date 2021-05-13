Entertainment News
Vanessa Bryant Suing L.A. Country Fire Department For Sharing Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash Pics

8 L.A. County sheriff deputies are already in hot water for taking pics of the crash and now this...

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Last year people were outraged when it was revealed that a sheriff’s deputy shared pictures of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash at a bar, but it now seems like some firefighters at the scene of the tragedy also took pictures of their own and are now in legal jeopardy for their actions.

TMZ is reporting that Vanessa Bryant‘s lawyers are coming after a couple of LA County Fire Department employees as part of their lawsuit against L.A. County for Invasion of Privacy. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Bryant’s legal team received paperwork from the LACFD’s own internal investigation which found that two firefighters were sent “intention to discharge” letters because they had taken pictures of the tragedy while working the scene.

“One of the firefighters, according to the docs, was just a safety officer there to secure the scene that day, but he took graphic shots of the victims’ remains. Both firefighters apparently shared the pics with an L.A. County Fire media relations officer … who then proceeded to send it around to other firefighters.”

The media officer was a sent a suspension notice for sharing the pictures, but whether or not the other firefighters who initially began the circulation have been fired is unknown at the current time.

We swear that in this day and age of digital film, social media and sharing methods, nothing is sacred anymore. Not even death.

