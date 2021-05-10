Entertainment News
Carnage Is Here: Peep The Trailer to ‘Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage’

Carnage's going to be a problem...

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Source: Sony / Venom: Let There Be Carnage

After years of rumors, leaks, and anticipation, comic book fans are finally getting their first look at classic Spider-Man villain, Carnage in the new trailer to Sony’s sequel to 2018’s surprise hit, Venom.

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage will finally pit the Lethal Enforcer against it’s offspring, Carnage, and though Spidey will be missing in action (or will he?), it should still be quite an entertaining and bloody affair. Starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock (Venom) and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady (Carnage), the film takes place after the events of Venom and finds Eddie and the alien symbiote bonding and learning to live with comedically learning to live with each other.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Source: Sony / Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Meanwhile Cletus is set to get the death penalty for his crimes before shockingly turning into one of the deadliest supervillains in the Marvel universe. Now running amuck and racking up bodies all across the board, it’s on Venom to stop Carnage dead in his tracks or die tryin.’

As excited as we are to see how things play out, there will be many questions left to be answered in the film. How did Cletus end up with the Carnage symbiote? Will Spider-Man make an appearance as rumored? Will Jared Leto’s Morbius be involved? Will the Sony’s Spiderverse tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at all?

All questions should be answered come September 24th when Venom 2 releases in theaters.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out come the Fall.

Carnage Is Here: Peep The Trailer to ‘Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Celebrities Who've Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
