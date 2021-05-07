SWV vs Xscape: Take The Quiz To Find Out Who Is Your Favorite

Entertainment News
SWV and Xscape are two of the biggest girl groups of all times and paved the way in the 90’s for other R&B groups to come!

All weekend long Magic 95.5 will play an SWV and an Xscape song back to back.  You will decide who will be the champion let us know who you’re rolling with…  Are you Team SWV or Team Xscape? Take the quiz below to find out.

 

