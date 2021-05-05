Good Morning H-Town
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 14: “Mom Love”

It’s Mother’s Day and we’re celebrating this episode! The ladies will also be undressing some of the viral topics of the week including Khloe Kardashian reaching out to her boo’s alleged side chick plus how much first dates should cost according to City Girls. We’ll get into all of that and more for an extra funny episode. 

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!  Be prepared for a ton of laughs and have a great Mother’s Day!

Latest
