Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Teyana Taylor Retired From Music Because She Felt Unappreciated At G.O.O.D. Music

No more parties in LA.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Three

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Even though she released one of the best projects in 2018 Teyana Taylor didn’t feel comfortable at her recording home. She now says she left the game due to G.O.O.D. Music’s lack of support.

As spotted on Yahoo! Entertainment, the Harlem native is shedding more light on why her critically acclaimed album K.T.S.E. was her last. During a recent appearance on Sip ‘N Smoke, she revealed to Cam Newton her decision to retire from the music industry.

“At the end of the day, I’m a mom first,” she explained. “A mom, a wife, a woman. And I think for me, I put in a lot of work. I work very, very hard. So, if you feel unheard and unseen—like how I said earlier with my husband. He sees me, he hears me. I take that sh*t serious. Everything that I do. So if you’re my husband, or I’m signed, everybody that I’m aligned with should see me. They should hear me. They should feel me. If you don’t see me, hear me, or feel me, it’s a dub for you.”

The “Never Would Have Made It” singer went on to say that she felt very unappreciated at her record label.

“And I felt like the label wasn’t really hearing me and seeing me,” she continued. “I felt underappreciated. So, for my mental health, my mental well-being, for my kids, let me just put this on ice for a little [bit]. It’s not that I retired permanently. It’s more like, I just don’t feel like I want to move another inch for a company.”

You can watch the Sip ‘N Smoke segment below.

Photo: Getty

Teyana Taylor Retired From Music Because She Felt Unappreciated At G.O.O.D. Music  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

teyana taylor

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ghostface Killah Urges New Generation Of Rappers To…
 2 hours ago
04.30.21
Teyana Taylor Retired From Music Because She Felt…
 3 hours ago
04.30.21
Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019
Travis Scott Reveals Astroworld Festival 2021 Return Dates
 3 hours ago
04.30.21
10 items
Make America RAGE Again: 10 Photos of Travis…
 4 hours ago
04.30.21
Regina King: Black People Influence Fashion And Beauty…
 9 hours ago
04.30.21
Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz &amp 6ix9ine To Headline…
 23 hours ago
04.29.21
Michael B. Jordan Shoots Down Superman Rumors, Talks…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
10 items
T-Pain Discovered Instagram’s Direct Message Hidden Folder In…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
15 items
Black Samurai Anime ‘Yasuke’ Drops On Netflix
 1 day ago
04.29.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13:…
 2 days ago
04.29.21
Kodak Black and Friends
Kodak Black Pleads Guilty In South Carolina Sexual…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
MTV EMA 2020 - Winners
DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion,…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
La La Slays On The Cover Of Schön!…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Willow Smith Releases New Track “Transparent Soul” With…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Photos
Close