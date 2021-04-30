Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ghostface Killah Urges New Generation Of Rappers To Do Better

Where's the lie?

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Raekwon x Ghostface Killah "VERZUZ"

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

One of the greatest MCs ever is making sure the newbies do the math. Ghostface Killah is challenging the new generation to do right by the culture.

As spotted on Vulture, the Staten Island legend recently conducted an interview with New York Magazine-run pop culture website. In it, he discusses his lengthy career from his favorite verse (“Impossible” off Wu-Tang Forever) to his favorite pair of Wallabees (“When it comes to Clarks, you got to have a crispy pair, an all-suede crispy pair. You can’t really, really, really go wrong, just as long as the sole is gummy. A gummy sole.”).

He also discusses his approach to the unique lyricism on the seminal Supreme Clientele.

“When I was rhyming on “Nutmeg” and “One” on Supreme Clientele, I made a style that I couldn’t even tell what it was. I just wanted to use some words that sounded good with each other and everybody’s trying to decipher what I mean when, really, I don’t even know what it means because I had no beat,” Toney Starks explained.

“But something said, ‘Make a record. Write a verse real quick just putting words together, whether they mean something or not. Just put them together.’ That’s what I did with “Nutmeg” and “One.” But it was “Nutmeg” that set it off.”

He also revealed that he appreciates some of the newer rappers but he definitely made it clear that some have to do their research.

“I’m all for these young Black kids getting money and doing what they do, but musically, I think that becoming a rapper now, you should know the history, know now who the Spoonie Gees and Sugarhill Gangs was, the Wu-Tangs and the Biggies, all that,” he said. “Grand Puba, all these guys. You need to know these people. You got to add to that. We got bodies of work. Mobb Deep, Nas, Wu-Tang, Jay-Z, we got bodies of work.”

You can read the interview in full here.

Photo: Getty

Ghostface Killah Urges New Generation Of Rappers To Do Better  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

ghostface killah

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ghostface Killah Urges New Generation Of Rappers To…
 2 hours ago
04.30.21
Teyana Taylor Retired From Music Because She Felt…
 3 hours ago
04.30.21
Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019
Travis Scott Reveals Astroworld Festival 2021 Return Dates
 3 hours ago
04.30.21
10 items
Make America RAGE Again: 10 Photos of Travis…
 4 hours ago
04.30.21
Regina King: Black People Influence Fashion And Beauty…
 9 hours ago
04.30.21
Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz &amp 6ix9ine To Headline…
 23 hours ago
04.29.21
Michael B. Jordan Shoots Down Superman Rumors, Talks…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
10 items
T-Pain Discovered Instagram’s Direct Message Hidden Folder In…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
15 items
Black Samurai Anime ‘Yasuke’ Drops On Netflix
 1 day ago
04.29.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13:…
 2 days ago
04.29.21
Kodak Black and Friends
Kodak Black Pleads Guilty In South Carolina Sexual…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
MTV EMA 2020 - Winners
DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion,…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
La La Slays On The Cover Of Schön!…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Willow Smith Releases New Track “Transparent Soul” With…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Photos
Close