Oscars: The Full 93 Academy Awards Winners List, Snubs On Deck As Well

The 93rd Academy Awards have concluded and the winners, losers, and snubs are at the top of the discussion on Monday (April 26). While award ceremonies are always heavily debated, this year’s event landed mostly where it should have according to most.
Like other ceremonies that have taken place during the age of COVID-19, the Oscars did their best to keep things socially distanced and safe for the attendees. Much has already been said regarding Glenn Close’s Go-Go viral moment, and Daniel Kaluuya’s awkward acceptance speech is getting a lot of burn on various airwaves.
One moment that more than a few onlookers had some issues with was the late Chadwick Boseman not winning the Best Actor award for his final role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7 was also seen as a snub for some folks despite the film winning the SAG Ensemble Award and deservingly so.
Regina King, who opened the ceremony in epic fashion while referencing Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict, her directorial debut One Night In Miami didn’t win for its adapted screenplay, supporting actor, and best song nominations which was a miss by some.
History was made this night with Chloé Zhao becoming the first woman of color and just the second woman period to win Best Director for Nomadland. Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson become the first Black-led team to win the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award.
The full list of winners is listed out below.
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas)
Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
WINNER: Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, and Darius Marder)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja, and Dan Swimer)
WINNER: The Father (Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)
The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)
Best International Feature Film
WINNER: Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma (Marese Langan, Laura Allen, and Claudia Stolze)
Hillbilly Elegy (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, and Matthew Mungle)
WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson)
Mank (Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, and Colleen LaBaff)
Pinocchio (Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, and Francesco Pegoretti)
Best Costume Design
Emma (Alexandra Byrne)
WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Ann Roth)
Mank (Trish Summerville)
Mulan (Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
Best Directing
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
WINNER: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Sound
Greyhound (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman)
Mank (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin)
News of the World (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett)
Soul (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker)
WINNER: Sound of Metal (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh)
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
WINNER: Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
WINNER: Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary Short Subject
WINNER: Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
WINNER: My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters (Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, and Brian Cox)
The Midnight Sky (Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon, and David Watkins)
Mulan (Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, and Steve Ingram)
The One and Only Ivan (Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, and Santiago Colomo Martinez)
WINNER: Tenet (Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Production Design
The Father (Peter Francis, production design; Cathy Featherstone, set decoration)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Mark Ricker, production design; Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton, set decoration)
WINNER: Mank (Donald Graham Burt, production design; Jan Pascale, set decoration)
News of the World (David Crank, production design; Elizabeth Keenan, set decoration)
Tenet (Nathan Crowley, production design; Kathy Lucas, set decoration)
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah (Sean Bobbitt)
WINNER: Mank (Erik Messerschmidt)
News of the World (Dariusz Wolski)
Nomadland (Joshua James Richards)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Phedon Papamichael)
Best Film Editing
The Father (Yorgos Lamprinos)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
Promising Young Woman (Frédéric Thoraval)
WINNER: Sound of Metal (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Alan Baumgarten)
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods (Terence Blanchard)
Mank (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)
Minari (Emile Mosseri)
News of the World (James Newton Howard)
WINNER: Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste)
Best Original Song
WINNER: “Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead”
Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
WINNER: Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Steven Yeun, Minari
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
(The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award was given to both Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund.)
