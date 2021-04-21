Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue Reportedly Shot In Miami

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Baby Blue, one of the rappers from famed Florida R&B group Pretty Ricky was reportedly shot in Miami early Wednesday morning (April 21). According to Hollywood Unlocked, Baby Blue was approached by two armed robbers during a release party for him at a bowling alley. His team told the outlet he’s currently in critical condition at a local area hospital where doctors are attempting to save his life.

The incident took place at Sparez Bowling Alley where Baby Blue, real name Diamond Smith, is alleged to have tried to stop the attempted robbery but was shot in the process.

“Attempted robbery fails after VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Miami reality star Baby Blue Whoaaaa of Pretty Ricky shuts down 2 armed men!” the message reads. “Courageous rapper was shot and left in critical condition fighting for his life in Miami hospital!”

Not long after the message was sent to Hollywood Unlocked, a graphic video was shared of what happened after the shooting, showing Baby Blue on the floor as a witness screams for help.

Pretty Ricky’s main success dates back to the mid-2000s when the Miami-based group released their debut single “Grind On Me” and subsequent 2005 debut album Bluestars featuring the singles “Your Body,” as well as body roll classics such as “Juicy” and “Nothing But A Number.” The group followed up with their sophomore effort Late Night Special in 2007 featuring the platinum single “On The Hotline,” and singles “Love Like Honey” and “Push It Baby.” Although group member Pleasure P went solo, he returned to the group in 2015 for the single “Puddles.”

The group found some success in reality television as Baby Blue was featured on Love & Hip Hop: Miami while Spectacular upped his entrepreneur game and making millions strictly off of Twitter. He was honored by Black Enterprise as Innovator of the Year in 2019.

In 2019, Pretty Ricky was added to the original Millennium Tour alongside B2K, Mario, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and Bobby V. They were set to reprise their role on the 2020 version of the Millennium tour alongside Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Ashanti and Omarion but the tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the midst of the pandemic, Baby Blue was arrested after allegedly scamming the federal government over a paycheck protection loan, using the funds to purchase himself a Ferrari.

We send our wishes to Baby Blue and his family during this time and hope for a positive outcome regarding this situation.

